Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

What Keke Palmer Has Said About Dating?

The Proud Family actress has stated she likes to keep work and romance completely separate, opting not to date someone in the same career as her.

“I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.”

She continues, “I think a lot about, like, does this person really like me for me? And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame.”

However, the Lightyear performer did open up about her then-new romantic connection with Jackson when appearing on the Tamron asked what attracted Palmer to her beau, she cited his “authenticity,” saying that while he “understands” the industry she’s in, that’s not what he’s about and referred to him as “industry adjacent.”

The journalist-turned-talk-show-host also asked the actress what a date night looked like between her and Darius, with Palmer saying she likes to “keep it casual,” noting that she enjoys “a little retro vibe,” with the pair often attending drive-in movies or heading to a “boat cinema” event.