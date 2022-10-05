Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

When Did Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson First Meet?

The two have kept their relationship private, but it’s believed the pair met at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day Party in May 2021.

In August of that same year, they went public via his Instagram page with a special birthday post from Jackson. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” he wrote at the time. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”