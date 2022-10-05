Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

Who Is Darius Jackson?
HBO fans may be familiar with Darius’ younger brother, Sarunas Jackson, who appeared in the Issa Rae series Insecure. Keke Palmer also appeared in the comedy.
According to his LinkedIn page, Darius has been working in both fitness and entertainment for more than six years. He also runs a YouTube channel, which has amassed 19,000 subscribers. The site claims he is also an instructor at Inspire Fitness.
The workout guru is seemingly interested in expanding his career into the film industry, listing his experience as varying "between acting, stand-in, background, sports reporting, sports marketing & writing."