Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

Who Is Keke Palmer?

Palmer, who has been acting since the age of 9, got her first big break by appearing in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

The actress has also appeared in 2006’s Madea’s Family Reunion and starred in the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP from 2008 to 2011. She landed her first leading role in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, as an 11-year-old who competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Three years later, Palmer made history as the youngest-ever talk show host on BET’s Just Keke. That same year, she became the first Black actress to play Cinderella on Broadway.

“I hate saying it was a huge deal that I was the first African-American to ever be a part of this musical,” she told Essence in 2016 about being the Disney Princess. “But I loved that my little brother and sister got to watch this show and actually see a diverse world just like the one around them.”

The former child star also appeared on the Showtime series Masters of Sex, FX’s Scream Queens and even took up guest hosting duties for ABC’s Strahan and Sara in 2019 while Sara Haines was out on maternity leave. Ultimately, she was brought on as co-host and producers rebranded the show as Strahan, Sara and Keke. The show, however, was axed in May 2020.

In 2022, Palmer appeared alongside Common in a dramatic thriller Alice, an indie film that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. And one of her biggest movies to date has been the Jordan Peele horror film Nope, which hit screens in July 2022.

The Broadway alum is also an animation veteran, having lent her voice talents to the 2022 Pixar film Lightyear in the role of Izzy Hawthorne.