Her Life, Her Rules

After releasing her music video for “I Don’t Belong to You” in October 2015, which shows her leaving her boyfriend for a woman, the artist revealed that she doesn’t put labels on her sexuality. “I think the point of the whole video was to let people know that — that my sexuality is up to me,” Palmer told Cosmopolitan in its November 2015 issue. “That’s really the point — it’s female autonomy and her being who she wants to be in the world; there’s no labels attached, she’s just doing her! She doesn’t have to explain it to anybody because at the end of the day, it’s her that decides what she wants to do, and who!”