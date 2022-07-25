Scream Queen

In July 2022, Palmer appeared in Jordan Peele‘s horror movie Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun.

That same month, the actress clapped back after her career was compared to Zendaya‘s. “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” she tweeted at the time “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She added: “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”