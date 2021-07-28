2021

The “Stronger” singer opened up about coparenting during a February episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m doing that right now,” she explained. “It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

Clarkson shared that she and Brandon “focus on” what’s best for their kids: “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”