A Touchy Subject to Write Music About

Clarkson revealed that the divorce delayed her releasing new music during a June 2022 appearance on The Chart Show With Brooke Reese. When asked how soon fans could expect her next album, the talk show host replied, “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like two years and not easy with kids.”

She continued, “I’m just navigating what [music] I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. ”