Clarkson Is Legally Kelly Brianne, Clarifies Name Change

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Us, the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer’s legal name change was finalized in late March — just several weeks after she settled her divorce from her ex.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” the documents state. “The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host clarified the moniker switch earlier in March, telling People (the TV Show!) that she’ll still keep her last name professionally. “I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson,” she explained at the time. “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”