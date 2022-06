Moving Out and Moving On

In June 2022, Us confirmed that Blackstock purchased a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana, nearly one month after the couple’s divorce was settled. Along with his new house, which was purchased in April 2022, Blackstock registered his cattle ranch under a new name, V bar V Cattle Co., where he will continue his pursuit of trading in his job in the entertainment industry for a full-time role as a rancher and rodeo manager.