The Security Cameras

In May 2022, Clarkson was ordered to disable all of the security cameras on the highly-contested Montana ranch whenever Blackstock stays on the property. In court documents obtained by Us, a judge decreed that in addition to turning off the 13 “webcams, trail cams, and any other security cameras” on the property, she must also “send verification” to Blackstock and his lawyers that she complied with the order. “[Clarkson’s] counsel shall further advise and specify how that was accomplished,” the documents read.