Quarantine Struggles

Clarkson has been candid about how difficult it has been for her to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I’m cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It’s the most insane thing ever, honestly. And I drink a bit of wine, but we’re hanging in there, so it’s good,” she said on the Today show in April. “In all seriousness, it is funny with the kids and it is hard doing the teaching and all those kinds of things, but it can be depressing, this kind of isolation. It can be a little dark for everyone and there’s a lot of uncertainty.”