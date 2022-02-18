Justin Guarini

After winning season 1 of American Idol in 2002, Clarkson sparked speculation that she was dating the show’s runner-up. More than a decade later, the “Stronger” songstress clarified what actually happened between her and Guarini during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“We didn’t date during Idol, which everybody thought, but we did date during — I feel like we weren’t dating during [From Justin to Kelly], but I feel like maybe we did,” Clarkson said in 2015. “We did date a little bit.”