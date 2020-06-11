Lessons Learned

Clarkson stood by her choice to focus on her career before settling down. “I think the biggest thing is just getting married later in life. … You change so much in your twenties,” she told reporters in October 2016. “I mean, [my husband] got married at 21 in his first marriage, and they both went, ‘What?!’ It can be very hard to grow in the same way. Your twenties are all about growth and giant [mistakes].”

She also noted that she could “hold [her life] down” on her own: “I learned that from my mother. She depended a lot, financially, on a man. I don’t depend on him, and he doesn’t depend on me. We made our own way in our own right, and I think that’s what really helps too.”