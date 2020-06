Marriage Material

Clarkson already had her eye on making things official with Blackstock in October 2012. “We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re so getting married’ — I was so that girl,” she recalled on the KIIS-FM morning radio show. “When he became single, I was on the prowl.” She added at the time that the duo would “definitely break [the] trend” of broken marriages in her family.