Music to Her Ears

“I completely fell in love,” she told the AP in November 2012. “Welcome to Cheeseville! I did. I don’t know. Your priorities kind of shift and you become happier and all that stuff. It’s probably my best accomplishment because I think, for me especially, I just think I didn’t think it would happen. It’s like one of those cheesy love songs that didn’t exist, but it does, so that’s cool.”