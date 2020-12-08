Change of Scenery

While speaking with Fran Drescher during a December 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the “Since U Been Gone” singer joked that she’s going to extremes to make herself feel calm and comfortable amid her rocky split. “I got a new house, it’s very white and clean … and I also redid my office here [at the show]. I looked at Kevin in our art department and I was like, ‘Please help me make this make sense,'” Clarkson said after Drescher described her own 1999 divorce. “I just wanted to feel happy. The colors make me feel very good.”