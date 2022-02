Coparenting Struggles

In February 2021, the talk show host bonded with guest Khloé Kardashian about the struggles of coparenting. “It’s tough,” she admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”