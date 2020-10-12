Dumpster Disaster

While chatting with Willie Geist in September 2020, the Trolls World Tour actress got real about her life post-split. “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she said. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”

Clarkson added: “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”