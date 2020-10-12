Kids Come First

When kicking off season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2020, the “Love So Soft” artist opened up about her rough couple of months. “Let’s just get this out of the way, 2020 has been a dumpster fire. That’s really what it feels like,” she explained. “2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

The UglyDolls actress continued: “What I am dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts. I’m usually very open, and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it. Because, you know, I’m a mamma bear and my kids come first.”