No One Can Prepare You

“You can ask anyone who’s gone through a divorce, I don’t think anyone expects it,” the Grammy winner told Hoda Kotb during an interview on Today in September 2020. “You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It’s so hard on everyone, and you know me, I’m really open. I try to be open and share … It’s just a tricky thing to navigate.”

The “A Moment Like This” singer also explained how divorce affects everyone, not just the two people separating. “We all go through things,” she continued. “But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That’s a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. … We’re in the public eye so that’s hard too, to try and be truthful but also keep your privacy.”