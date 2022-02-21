Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock

Single Parent Struggles

The “My Life Would Suck Without You” singer was honest about the difficulties of being a single parent after quarantining with her children in February 2022. “Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall,” Clarkson jokingly told guest host Taraji P. Henson during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”