Skeptical About the Future

While speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow during a March 2021 episode of her talk show, Clarkson admitted she’s not sure she’d marry again. “Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again,” she said. “So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability — that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?”