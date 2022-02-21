Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock

So Much Emotion

“The holidays come with a whole range of emotions,” the singer said before performing “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” during her December 2021 Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around special. “I’m gonna be real with y’all — when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it’s been a really tough year for a lot of us. And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton’s classic ‘Hard Candy Christmas,’ which we all love. It’s about getting through a tough holiday. I absolutely love that song and it allowed me to write this.”