Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Details How Her Kids Are Adjusting Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson with Remington and River Rose Courtesy Kelly Clarkson/Instagram
Taking It Day by Day

Clarkson admitted that she was grateful to have plenty of helping hands when it comes to her kids. “I have a great family and friends that are there for me,” she explained to Extra in October 2020. “It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else [by speaking up], but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore. … We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad.”

