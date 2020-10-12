Taking It Day by Day

Clarkson admitted that she was grateful to have plenty of helping hands when it comes to her kids. “I have a great family and friends that are there for me,” she explained to Extra in October 2020. “It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else [by speaking up], but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore. … We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad.”