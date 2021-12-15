Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock

The Power of Music

During a thoughtful conversation about songwriting with Garth Brooks on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Texas native admitted that her song “Piece By Piece” has taken on new meaning amid her split. “I wrote this song for my daughter and my husband at the time and little did I know it was only a piece of this whole puzzle,” Clarkson said in December 2020. “Because now … literally, there’s a lyric on my new album in a song called ‘Rock Hudson,’ and it’s like, ‘By the way, piece by piece, I found out my hero’s me.'”

The Voice coach also revealed that Brooks’ music has also resonated with her as her life moves in a new direction. “I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on and I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it,'” she said. “I think what’s interesting about it is, I sang that song from childhood and it never hit me. … [Now] I got the point.”