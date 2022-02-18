A Messy Split

The American Idol alum filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. “They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” an insider revealed at the time.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that she was granted primary custody of their two children. The talent manager’s father Narvel Blackstock’s company also sued Clarkson in September 2020, claiming that she owed them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. She countersued, accusing the management company of violating California Labor Code.

“She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle,” a source told Us in August 2021 of the issues that led to their split. “She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”