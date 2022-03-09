Single Again

Us confirmed in September 2021 that Clarkson was declared legally single. However, she and Blackstock continued to hash out the details of their divorce. She attempted to have him evicted from their Montana ranch but ultimately gave him a 5.12 percent share of the property in January 2022. Amid the drama, she dropped her ninth album, When Christmas Comes Around, in October 2021.

Leading up to a trial over their property, a source told Us that Clarkson would “not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon,” adding that he would “not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge.”