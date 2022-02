The 1st Idol

Clarkson won season 1 of American Idol in September 2002. Her debut single, “A Moment Like This,” became the best-selling single of the year in the U.S. She released her first album, Thankful, in April 2003. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified double platinum. Later that year, she made her film debut in From Justin to Kelly.