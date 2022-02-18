Tough Childhood

The Grammy winner’s parents divorced when she was 6. While she stayed with her mother, Jeanne, her brother, Jason, went to live with their father, Stephen, and her sister, Alyssa, moved to their aunt’s house. The division caused Clarkson to be estranged from her father.

She broke down in tears while performing “Piece by Piece” — a song about her relationship with her father — on American Idol in 2016. “It’s kind of incredibly sad how many people relate to the message,” she said on the Z100 Morning Show at the time. “I think that’s what’s kind of awesome but disturbing because it’s been a really remarkable thing after singing it — the response from it. I’m excited to be a vessel for a message that touches people, but at the same time I’m like, ‘God, I wish it didn’t touch that many people.'”

Clarkson told Forbes in February 2019 that she “really did try and make it work with my father” but was “completely let down,” revealing that he had died months earlier.