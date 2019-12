Dorinda’s Officiating

Dodd told Us exclusively in November that Dorinda Medley wanted to officiate the nuptials. The Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed she got the gig while chatting with Page Six on December 5.

“I am an [officiant] and when she got engaged she said, ‘Will you officiate the wedding?,’ and I said absolutely!” Medley told the outlet.

Dodd added, “She offered and I gratefully accepted!”