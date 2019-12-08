Real Housewives

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s 42nd Birthday Party

By
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke's 42nd Birthday Party
 Courtesy of Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram
8
9 / 8

Birthday Girl

Windham-Burke showed off her sexy party dress ahead of the celebration.

Back to top