Real Housewives

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s 42nd Birthday Party

By
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke's 42nd Birthday Party
 Courtesy of Kelly Dodd/Instagram
8
9 / 8

Dissing Shannon

Dodd joked that she had blurry vision after being clocked on the head.

Back to top