Real Housewives

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s 42nd Birthday Party

By
RHOC's Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke's 42nd Birthday Party
 Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram
8
9 / 8

Party Favors

King Edmonds showed off her new favorite T-shirt, which she was gifted at the bash.

Back to top