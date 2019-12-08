Real Housewives RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Shades Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s 42nd Birthday Party By Kathy Campbell December 8, 2019 Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Raise the Roof The newly separated star is appearing in some episodes of the new season of RHOC. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News