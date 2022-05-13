February 2022

The lovebirds exchanged sweet social media declarations to each other on Valentine’s Day, confirming their romance.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” the TV personality captioned a photo of her and Wilson sharing a kiss. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜”

Wilson, for his part, shared the same picture of the couple on his Instagram feed.

“There are not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart 💜 Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo,” he wrote under the post.