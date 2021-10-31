August 2018

While marking one year of sobriety, Osbourne thanked her family for their support, sharing via Instagram, “I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the fuck I really am without a camera in my face. … Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this with out there love and support. I can’t believe It’s been a year!!! I still don’t know who the f—k I am or what the f—k I want but I can whole heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me!”