August 2020

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter opened up about undergoing gastric sleeve surgery two years prior.

“I had really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” Kelly said during an episode of the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast at the time. “I found out It’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f–k did I not know about this sooner?”

She continued, “I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”