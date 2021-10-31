June 2021

During a Red Table Talk appearance, the designer opened about her addiction struggles, telling the hosts, “I had a really bad case of tonsillitis. They ended up having to give me some crazy surgery and then after that they gave me Vicodin and that was all I needed. I went from having every voice in my head being like, ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re not good enough, no one likes you, you don’t deserve this, people only like you for who your parents are,’ then all of a sudden every single voice was silent. It felt like life gave me a hug.”