November 2010

After her 2009 stint on Dancing With the Stars, Osbourne lost nearly 20 pounds thanks to the daily cardio sessions and a change to her diet.

“I was called fat and ugly in the press almost my entire life,” she recalled to Shape magazine one year later of her weight loss journey. “I understand that being judged by others comes with the territory, but it broke my heart and ruined my self-esteem. It sets you up to hate yourself in a huge way. I was so angry about the things people said about me.”

When the ABC competition had ended, she later struggled with her weight and workout motivation, telling the magazine, “I didn’t like it one bit. I thought, ‘Kelly, you’ve come this far, let’s see what you can really do!’ I would look at myself and think, ‘Ugh!’ To get to the gym, when you already don’t like yourself, is really hard.”