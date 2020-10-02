August 2019

Ripa documented the moment she and Consuelos sent Lola to college in August 2019. The Instagram post included a photo of her hugging and kissing her daughter’s cheek as the teen started her freshman year at New York University. “The nest is getting roomy,” she captioned the picture.

Her husband posted the same shot with the caption, “2 down… 1 to go…” referring to the couple’s eldest son, Michael, who is already in college, and their youngest son, Joaquin, who has two more years of high school.