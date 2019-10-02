January 2019

Back on set! Ripa guest starred as Consuelos’ mistress on a January 2019 episode of Riverdale. “[Riverdale creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] called me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a question to ask you. Do you think she’d want to do it?’ And I said, ‘You know, yeah. Give her a call!’ They spoke and they figured it out,” the actor explained to Us Weekly at the time of how his wife landed the role. “Roberto’s awesome, man. No one knows this world better than him. He just made it happen. I definitely did not ask for him to do that. I think he thought it would be so much fun.”