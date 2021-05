March 2021

Ripa utilized her Instagram account to post a countdown to her husband’s 50th birthday, dubbed #MC50 by the talk show host.

When the day arrived, she shared a nearly three-minute slideshow of photos from her husband’s childhood. “Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos,” she wrote. I’ve loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂.”