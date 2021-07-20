May 2021

“Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Ripa captioned a romantic collage of photos from her wedding and more milestone anniversaries as the couple celebrated 25 years of marriage. The talk show host went on to show off more memories in her Instagram Story, along with the “best gift ever” from her doting husband.

“If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter,” a note in a photo album from the Riverdale actor read. “All of these places mean so much to me — and hopefully to you too.”