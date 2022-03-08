September 2021

While hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside her husband, the Hope and Faith alum discussed how watching Scenes From a Marriage made her reflect on their relationship.

“I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately,” she said in September 2021. “He would have been like, ‘Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. You’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'”

The talk show host started to say that “everything for Mark is settled with,” which the Riverdale star finished by saying “love.” Ripa noted that “sexy time” was included as well.