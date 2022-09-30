Cancel OK

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ NSFW Sex Confessions: The Wildest Places They’ve Been Intimate and More

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW Sex Confessions
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
‘Comfort and Confidence and Experimentation’

When explaining how they keep their sex life so healthy, the talk show host revealed on the “Quarantined with Bruce” SiriusXM radio show in April 2020 that she and Consuelos got lucky — and continue to.

“We found each other at the right time in our lives, we were really young,” the television personality shared. “We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy [each other].”

