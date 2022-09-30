Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW Sex Confessions

Ripa Claims Consuelos Is ‘Mean’ to Her After Sex

During a 2017 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the talk show host shared a hard truth: “He’s immediately mean to me afterward, and I don’t like that!” she told the audience, with her husband sitting alongside her. “I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me. You know what I mean? Like irritated. And I’m like, ‘Oh, now you’re irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!’”

After her comments made headlines, Ripa clarified that she was joking about the situation — and the CW star also found it funny. “I laughed,” Consuelos said on the talk show. “I didn’t refute it because I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I ever heard. … I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious. I sleep.”