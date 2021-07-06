LOL

Kelly Ripa Is Confused by Comments About Her ‘Missing’ Foot in Vacation Photos: ‘You Guys Are Weirdos’

By
'Weirdos'! Kelly Ripa Claps Back Over Jokes About Her 'Missing' Foot
 Courtesy Kelly Ripa/Instagram
4
1 / 4
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

All in the Family

Consuelos’ sister Adriana and her three daughters joined the crew for the trip. 

Back to top