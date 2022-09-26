2001

The former soap star’s first official episode as Philbin’s cohost was February 5. She claimed in her 2022 book that the offer came with a warning relayed to her by her agent: “They want you to know who your boss is.” She also wrote that she was told not to bring “an entourage” and when she arrived with two people for hair and makeup, Philbin joked to executive producer Michael Gelman, “Uh-oh, Gelman, it’s got an entourage.”

“I felt horrible,” Ripa explained. “He was probably trying to be funny, but at the same time it felt like a pile-on. I understand that probably he didn’t want a co-host, but the network wanted me to be the cohost and I didn’t think I should pass up that opportunity. I don’t think it was fair to him. But it was also not fair to me.”